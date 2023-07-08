Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: India's Top 5 Shows Under Prince Of Calcutta
08 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly turned 51 on Saturday. He will be celebrating a low-key birthday with family and friends.
Known as the man who tranformed Indian cricket, Sourav Ganguly was an enigmatic player and his aggressive style of batting resonated with his captaincy.
Under Sourav Ganguly's leadership, India reached several new heights and established the Men in Blue as one of the heavyweights in world cricket.
Soon after he took of the reigns in 2000, Sourav Ganguly's first major achievement came at home when India defeated Australia 2-1 in Tests. It was the same series which made Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.
in 2002, India defeated England in the Natwest Trophy final at the Lord's. Sourav Ganguly’s iconic celebration from the Lord’s balcony after India's win will be remembered forever.
For the first-time ever, India beat Pakistan at their own den clinching the Test series 2-1. Beating the arch-rivals in a series skyrocketed Dada’s popularity and fan support.
After 1983, India made the World Cup finals for the first time in 2003, under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy. However, India lost the World Cup final against Australia.
India’s tour of Australia in 2003 was a big turning point in India’s cricketing journey. Although the series ended 1-1, India's win in the second game in Adelaide will always be etched in the memory of everyone.
Post retirement, Sourav Ganguly served as presidents of Cricket Association of Bengal and BCCI.