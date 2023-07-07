List Of Sourav Ganguly's Records | In Pics
07 Jul, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Ganguly is only cricketer to win four consecutive man of the match awards in One Day Internationals.
Sourav is the ninth highest run-scorer in ODI history and third among the Indians, with 11,363 runs.
He holds the record for registering the 5th highest individual score by a batsman in a ICC Champions Trophy final (141).
He was also the first player to score 3 centuries in the history of ICC Champions Trophy.
He was the fastest batsman to reach 6000 – 9,000 ODI runs while playing.
One of the only five cricketers to have achieved the unique treble of 10,000 runs, 100 wickets & 100 catches in ODI cricket.
His Test batting average never went below 40.
He has the highest individual score by an Indian batsman (183) in the Cricket World Cup.
One of the 14 cricketers in the world to have played 100 or more Tests and 300 or more ODIs.
He was India’s most successful Test captain overseas, winning 11 out of 28 matches that he led.
Sourav Ganguly is the only batsman to score a century on debut and to be dismissed first ball in his final Test innings.
Sourav Ganguly holds the record of highest individual score by Left Handed batsman in both Test and ODI for India.
Highest individual score by Indian batsman in 50-over World Cup.
He also held the most centuries by an Indian batsman in a single world cup. ( 3 centuries in 2003 ).
