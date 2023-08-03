Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: Records Of Indian Football Legend
03 Aug, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Ace Indian striker Sunil Chhetri, considered as one of the greatest footballers produced in the country, turned 39 on Thursday.
Chhetri made his debut as a professional for Mohun Bagan in 2002. He stayed with the club till 2005, scoring eight goals in 18 matches.
He also had stints abroad with USA's Major League Soccer club Kansas City Wizards (2010) and Portugal club Sporting CP (2012-13).
Chhetri represented India at age group levels from 2004-07, at under-20 and under-23 levels.
He made his senior level debut for India in June 2005 against arch-rivals Pakistan, scoring a goal on his debut.
Chhetri has scored 92 goals in 142 international matches for India, making him the fourth-highest scorer across all of international football.
Chhetri also won three Nehru Cup titles with India in 2007, 2009 and 2012.
The Indian football legend has also regarded with the Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Khel Ratna award, country's biggest sporting honour in 2021.
He has been a part of two Indian teams which won the Intercontinental Cup in 2018 and 2023.
He has also won the FPAI Indian Player of the Year award in 2009, 2018 and 2019.
Chhetri has won the prestigious All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year title a total of seven times in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons.
