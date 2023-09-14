Happy Birthday Suryakumar Yadav: Top 5 Knocks In T20I
14 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The right-handed batter is currently the World No.1 in T20I rankings.
The Indian superstar batter was born on 14th September 1990.
Suryakumar's highest score in T20Is came against England at Trent Bridge in July 2022, when he scored 117 runs in just 55 balls, while chasing down a target of 216.
The MI batter scored a quick 68 off 40 balls against the Proteas in this edition of the T20 World Cup. It was one of the stunning performances from 'Mr 360' of Indian cricket.
The star batter lit up Guwahati with his explosive batting during the bilateral series against Proteas in October 2022. He scored 61 off 22 balls to guide India to 237/3.
SKY paced up the scoreboard by scoring 51 from 25 balls with a strike rate of 204 in the edition of the T20 World Cup.
Suryakumar Yadav thrashed world-class Australian bowlers during the third T20I at Hyderabad. He played a match-winning knock of 69 off 36 that included five fours and five sixes.
