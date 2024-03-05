Hardik Pandya Educational Qualifications
Hardik is currently on the road to recovery and will make a comeback in IPL.
Hardik Pandya was studied in MK high School.
Hardik is studied until the ninth standard.
He left the school to focus on cricket.
Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of IPL.
Earlier, Hardik-led Gujarat won their maiden IPL title and featured in the final of IPL 2023.
Hardik Pandya was recently spotted in a pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jemimah Rodrigues Educational Qualification