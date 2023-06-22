Hardik Pandya To KL Rahul - Innovative Hairstyles In Cricket | PICS
22 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Ravindra Jadeja's haircut with 'CSK' on the right side of his head had caught a lot of attention in the IPL.
West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer coloured his hair blue in 2021 when he was playing for Delhi Capitals.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya dyed his hair blue in 2018 and garnered much attention.
Lasith Malinga's curled up, long and rusted hairstyle has been the signature style for the Sri Lankan pacer all his career.
Sunil Narine's mohawk hairstyle caught everyone's attention when he made his entry at the international stage and the IPL.
KL Rahul decided to go bold and get neat braids across his head like cornrows before travelling to West Indies for a series.
Hardik Pandya ended up clearing a major chunk from the right side of his head which was a failed attempt by Shikhar Dhawan who was trying to give the all-rounder a cool look.
