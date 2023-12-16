Hardik Pandya vs Rohit Sharma: IPL Captaincy Record
16 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Rohit Sharma, as captain, has played 158 matches for the Mumbai Indians.
Hardik Pandya, as a skipper, has played 31 games for the Gujarat Titans.
Mumbai Indians player Rohit has won 87 matches in his IPL career as a skipper. Hardik has won 22 games as a captain.
Indian opener Rohit has lost 67 games as a captain in the IPL. While all-rounder Pandya has just lost nine matches till now.
The win percentages of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are 55.06% and 70.97%, respectively, as captains in the IPL.
Rohit has smashed 3986 runs as a captain in the IPL till now. Whereas, Pandya has scored 833 runs as a skipper in the tournament.
Mumbai Indians have officially named Hardik Pandya as the captain for the IPL 2024 season on Friday.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Year Ender 2023 - Top 10 Batters With Most ODI Fifties In 2023