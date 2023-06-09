Hardik Pandya's Luxury Car Collection
09 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Hardik Pandya is a proud owner of Lamborghini Huracan EVO sportscar last year. The Orange-coloured car is proced Rs 3.73 crore and is the most expensive car in his garage.
Priced at around Rs 2 Crore in India, Hardik Pandya is the proud owner of a Porsche Cayenne.
Hardik Pandya bought an Audi A6 35TDI - a luxury sedan - in 2018. It is also one of the best-selling models from the German manufacturer in India.
The red-coloured Jeep Compass SUV was a gift from Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya to their father in 2017.
Mercedes-AMG G63 is one of the expensive cars that one can find in Hardik Pandya's garage. It comes with a massive price tag of around Rs 2.19 crore.
One of the oldest cars by owned by Hardik Pandya is a Toyota Etios sedan. Hardik is often spotted driving the car on the roads.
Hardik Pandya also owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom and was spotted with coming out of that car before an Indian Premier League season.
Hardik Pandya is fond of SUVs and the dashing cricketer has also been clicked enjoying the drive of his stylish white Range Rover Vogue.
