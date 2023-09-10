Hardik Pandya's Memorable Knocks Against Pakistan
Hardik Pandya will be the vital cog for India as the all-rounder is in lethal form.
40 off 37 balls, with one four and two sixes and 3/30 in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Pandya had a match-winning century stand with Virat Kohli after India sunk to 31/4 in a 160-run chase.
All-round performance of 33* in 17 balls, consisting of four boundaries and six, 3/25 in Asia Cup 2022
Pandya's 3/8 spell in Asia Cup 2016 helped bundle out Pakistan for just 84 runs.
In Champions Trophy 2017, Pandya scored 76 runs in 43 balls against Pakistan in 339 runs chase.
Pandya scored 87 runs against Pakistan in India's opener clash of Asia Cup 2023.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Longest Winning Streak In Men's ODIs