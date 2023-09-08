Rapid Rauf: Most 145+ KMPH Deliveries In ODIs
08 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
1. New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson hits the list on top with 133 deliveries and 5.5 economy.
2. Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf strikes at number two with 126 deliveries and 5.3 economy.
3. Australia pacer Mitchell Starc comes at number three with 105 delivereies and 4.5 economy
4. South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje takes the position of number four with 100 deliveries and 4.9 economy.
5. England pacer Mark Wood strikes at number five with 85 deliveries and 4.4 economy.
6. West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph comes in the list at number six with 69 deliveries and 4.3 economy.
7. Indian pacer Umran Malik hits the list at number seven with 44 deliveries and 6.5 economy.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Team India's First Indoor Net Session Ahead Of Pakistan Clash In Super 4