Virat Kohli has been in brilliant form in the past six months scoring five centuries across formats. His latest came against Australia in the fourth Test when he scored 186.
26 Mar, 2023
Virat Kohli made his debut for India on August 18, 2008 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.
26 Mar, 2023
Virat Kohli will be playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL 2023. RCB begin their campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 1.
26 Mar, 2023
Virat Kohli lost his father on December 18, 2006. He was 17 at that time and was playing a Ranji Trophy game for Delhi against Karnataka.
26 Mar, 2023
Virat Kohli got number 18 when he got his first U-19 India jersey. He led India to 2008 U-19 World Cup title.
26 Mar, 2023
