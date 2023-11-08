Highest Individual Scores In ODI Run-Chase

08 Nov, 2023

Ankit Banerjee

201* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs AFG in Mumbai, 2023 ODI World Cup

193 - Fakhar Zaman (PAK) vs SA in Johannesburg, 2021

185* - Shane Watson (AUS) vs BAN in Mirpur, 2011

183* - MS Dhoni (IND) vs SL, Jaipur in 2005

183 - Virat Kohli (IND) vs PAK, Mirpur in 2012

Previous World Cup record: 158 by Andrew Strauss (ENG) vs IND in Bengaluru, 2011

Interesting Fact: MS Dhoni has smashed 16 centuries in his ODI career and none of them were out of Asia.

