Highest Innings Totals In ODI World Cup History
20 Sep, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Australia - 417/6 (2015 World Cup)
India - 413/5 (2007 World Cup)
South Africa - 411/4 (2015 World Cup)
South Africa - 408/5 (2015 World Cup)
Sri Lanka - 398/5 (1996 World Cup)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will start on October 5th and will go on till November 19th.
A total of 48 matches will be played which includes the group stage, semi-finals and the grand finale.
