Highest Innings Totals In ODI World Cup History

20 Sep, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Australia - 417/6 (2015 World Cup)

India - 413/5 (2007 World Cup)

South Africa - 411/4 (2015 World Cup)

South Africa - 408/5 (2015 World Cup)

Sri Lanka - 398/5 (1996 World Cup)

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will start on October 5th and will go on till November 19th.

A total of 48 matches will be played which includes the group stage, semi-finals and the grand finale.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashid Khan's Achievements In Pics

 Find Out More