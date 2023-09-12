Highest ODI Averages For Indian Batters

12 Sep, 2023

Shawn Dass

Shubman Gill has a brilliant strike rate of 63.08.

The King, Virat Kohli has a strike rate of 57.08.

Former Captain of India Captain Cool, M.S Dhoni has strike rate of 50.23.

The Hitman, Rohit Sharma has a formidable strike rate of 48.87.

Former player of Indian Cricket team, Amabti Rayudu has a strike rate of 47.05.

Shreyas Iyer is maintaining a strike rate of 45.69.

Former Indian Captian K.L. Rahul has a strike rate of 45.13.

The God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has strike rate of 44.83.

Commonly known as Gabbar, Shikar Dhawan has a strike rate of 44.11.

Kedar Jadhav has a strike rate of 42.09.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: ICC World Of Cricket: Most Wickets In First 100 ODI Matches

 Find Out More