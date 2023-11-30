Sam Curran was the most expensive pick of all time as PBKS brought him for 18.50 crore in 2023.
Cameron Green have brought Mumbai Indians for 17.50 crore in IPL 2023.
Chennai Super Kings brought Ben Stokes for 16.25 crore in 2023
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also comes in the list as the franchise brought him for 16 crores in 2023.
Rohit Sharma also comes in the tally as Mumbai Indians brought him for 16 crores in 2015.
Yuvraj Singh was also among the most expensive picks in the history of IPL as Delhi Daredevils now Delhi Capitals brought him for 16 crores.
Lucknow Super Giants brought Nicholas Pooran for 16 crore in 2021.
Chris Morris also comes in the tally as got a bid of 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals in 2022.
