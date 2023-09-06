Highest Partnership Average By Indian Players In ODI- In Pics
Maintaining partnership in cricket is very crucial in important matches. Here are the highest partnership avg by Indian players.
1. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have the highest partnership avg of 84.70 runs in ODIs.
2. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have the 2nd highest average of 83.00 runs in ODIs.
3. Mohammad Azharuddin and Sunil Gavaskar lists 3rd with an average of 78.00 in ODIs.
4. Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni lists 4th with avg of 74.70 in ODIs.
5. Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni together have an avg of 72.27 in ODIs.
6. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja together have an avg of 67.70 runs in ODIs.
