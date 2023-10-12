Highest Partnerships For Afghanistan In World Cups- In Pics
In recent appearance of Afghanistan has proven to be vital. Even though their bowling attack is commendable, now Afghanistan bats well down the order.
Here are key partnerships by Afghanistan's batsmen.
133 runs partnership stood between Ikram Alikhil and Rahmat Shah in a match against West Indies in Leeds 2019 World Cup match.
In 2023 World Cup match a 121 run partnership was made by Azmatullah Omarzai and Hashmatullah Shahidi in a match against India , in Delhi.
In 2019 again Afghanistan's partnership of 94 runs came at a crucial moment between Asghar Afghan and Hashmatullah Shahidi in a match against England in Manchester
A partnership of 88 run was made between Asghar Afghan and Samiullah Shinwari against Sri Lanka in Dunedin 2015 World Cup match
In a match against New Zealand Afghanistan's batsmen Najibullah Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari scored vital 86 runs in Napier 2015 World Cup match
