Highest Run-Getters In Asia Cup 2023 So Far
Virat Kohli has featured in one match and the batter was unable to fire runs from the bat.
Najmul Hossain Shanto currently tops the tally as he scored 193 runs so far.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam also holds the second position as he scored 151 runs.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes third in the tally as the inform batter scored 117 runs so far.
Iftikhar Ahmed comes fourth on the list as he scored 109 runs so far.
India vice-captain Hardik Pandya also comes in the tally as he scored 87 runs in 1 match.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nepal Probable Playing XI Against India For Asia Cup 2023