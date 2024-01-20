Highest Run-Scorers In Tests Against England
Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in Test against England he scored 2535 runs in 32 matches.
Former England Captain Joe Root is the second on the list with 2526 runs in 25 matches including 9 centuries.
Indian legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar scored 2483 runs against England including 4 hundreds.
Former England captain Alastair Cook scored 2431 runs in 30 outings including 7 tons.
Kohli has scored 1991 runs in just 28 matches against England he has five hundred against Bazball so far.
Current India coach Dravid has scored 1950 runs in 21 matches he has seven hundreds against England.
The great Gundappa Viswanath also comes in the tally he scored 1880 runs in 30 outings against England.
Pujara has scored 1778 runs in 27 matches at an average of 39.51 with five hundreds.
