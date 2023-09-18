Highest Runs In ODI In Each Batting Positing-In Pics
Martin Guptill from New Zealand has scored a total of 237 runs in ODIs while opening.
Rohit Sharma from India has scored 264 ODI runs while batting 2nd down the order.
Coevntry is a Zimbabwean batsman who has scored 194 ODI runs while batting at number 3 position.
The legendary batsman Viv Richards from West Indies has scored 189 runs while batting at number four.
Heinrich Klaasen is the newest sensation hailing from South Africa has scored 174 ODI runs while batting at number five.
Hall of Famer, Kapil Dev has scored 175 runs in his ODI while batting at number six.
Luke Ronchi plays for New Zealand. He has scored 170 ODI runs while batting at number seven.
Simi Singh from Ireland and Mehidy Hasan from Bangladesh both have scored a century in their ODI while batting at number eight.
Popularly known for his fearless batting, Andre Russell hails from West Indies has scored 92 runs while batting at number nine.
Ravi Rampaul is a fast bowling sensation from West Indies and he scored 86 ODI runs while batting at number ten.
Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir hails from Pakistan. He has scored 58 ODI runs while batting at number eleven.
