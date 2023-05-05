Rajasthan Royals chased down 224 runs against Punjab Kings in the 2020 IPL.
Mumbai Indians chased 219 runs in 2021 IPL against their rivals Chennai Super Kings.
Mumbai Indians with fiery knocks of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan chased 215 runs against PBKS in IPL 2023.
In 2008 IPL Rajasthan Royals outplayed then- Deccan Chargers by chasing 215 runs.
Mumbai Indians the chasing machine had outplayed RR while chasing 213 runs in IPL 2023.
LSG chased down 213 runs against their biggest rival RCB at their home ground in IPL 2023.
CSK were out-mastered by LSG as they chased down 211 runs in IPL 2022.
