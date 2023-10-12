Highest Targets Successfully Chased By India In ODI World Cups

12 Oct, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

288 vs Zimbabwe, Auckland, 2015

275 vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai WS, 2011 Final

274 vs Pakistan, Centurion, 2003

273 vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2023

265 vs Sri Lanka, Headingley, 2019

Rohit Sharma amassed 131 runs against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on October 11.

Team India will play against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

