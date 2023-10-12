Highest Targets Successfully Chased By India In ODI World Cups
12 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
288 vs Zimbabwe, Auckland, 2015
275 vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai WS, 2011 Final
274 vs Pakistan, Centurion, 2003
273 vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2023
265 vs Sri Lanka, Headingley, 2019
Rohit Sharma amassed 131 runs against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on October 11.
Team India will play against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.
