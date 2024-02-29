AB De Villiers: Mr. 360's Prowess Beyond the Cricket Field - In Pics
The legendary batter has only three ducks in his 87 Test matches.
Ab de Villers shares a very good bond with India star batter Virat Kohli.
Ab de Villers has a Golf Handicap of scratch.
Ab de Villers is also good in science as received the national medal from Mandela for a science project.
Ab de Villiers was the captain of the South Africa junior Rugby team.
Former South Africa skipper Ab de Villers was an Under-19 Badminton champion.
AB holds six swimming school records for the fastest 100M in the junior category.
Ad de Villiers was shortlisted for National Hockey and Football squads.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Test Victories Among Active Captains