ICC World Of Cricket: How India Will Become No 1 ODI Team
Team India is currently busy in ongoing Asia Cup where they will face Bangladesh.
Pakistan is currently the number 1 ODI team.
If India beats Bangladesh Today and South Africa beat Australia then Rohit Sharma led side will become the number 1 ODI Team.
Pakistan is out of the Asia Cup.
After Asia Cup India will face Australia for the 3-match ODI series.
India vs Australia will be the last clash for both teams ahead of the World Cup.
