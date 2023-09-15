ICC World Of Cricket: How India Will Become No 1 ODI Team

15 Sep, 2023

Nikhil

Team India is currently busy in ongoing Asia Cup where they will face Bangladesh.

Pakistan is currently the number 1 ODI team.

If India beats Bangladesh Today and South Africa beat Australia then Rohit Sharma led side will become the number 1 ODI Team.

Pakistan is out of the Asia Cup.

After Asia Cup India will face Australia for the 3-match ODI series.

India vs Australia will be the last clash for both teams ahead of the World Cup.

