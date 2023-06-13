How Many ODIs India Will Play Before 2023 World Cup?
13 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
After the WTC final 2023 loss, Team India's focus shifts to the much important ODI World that is slated to happen in October-November later this year.
India last won a World Cup in 2011 under MS Dhoni. Since then, the Men in Blue qualified for the knockouts several times but failed to lift the trophy.
With just four months to go for the showpiece event, India only has six confirmed ODI matches to work on its combinations and team buildup.
India will play three ODIs against West Indies in July-August before hosting Australia in three ODIs in September.
The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in ODI format and is slated to happen in September. However, it is still unconfirmed when and where the tournament will take place.
Should India go on to win the Asia Cup 2023, it would have played 12 ODI games in the lead-up to the World Cup.
India were knocked out in the semifinals of the World Cup in 2015 (vs Australia) and in 2019 (vs New Zealand).
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Hindu Temples You Should Visit In Andhra Pradesh