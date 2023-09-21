How To Book Tickets For MotoGP Bharat 2023? : Step By Step Guide
21 Sep, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Open Book My Show app and go to 'Sports' section at the top.
Select the number of tickets you want.
Select the price of your choice.
After selecting the tickets, pinch on the colour of the price tag you've chosen in the circuit map. Ex - Here 'Blue' stands for Rs. 8000 category tickets.
After pinching, your selected tickets along with the total amount will be shown and you just have to proceed to the payment gate.
