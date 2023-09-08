How To Dribble Like Lionel Messi - 10 Football Tips
08 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Keep the ball close to you at all times
Keep your head up going forward with the ball so that you see where your opponents are.
Establish a low center of gravity.
Keep your arms out while playing as a shield from your opponents.
Try to get faster on the field in terms of speed.
One should play constantly and stop. Make football your first love.
Shield the ball with your body while on the field.
Accept passes with the foot farthest from your opponent.
Bring the defense in by stepping in the opposite direction you want to go.
Approach the defender slowly and drop it into high gear when you decide to switch direction.
