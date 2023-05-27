How To Stop Shubman Gill In IPL 2023 Final vs CSK
27 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Shubman Gill is in the form of his life at the moment. With 800-plus runs in IPL 2023 including three hundreds, Gill will finish the tournament as top run-getter.
Riding on Shubman Gill's majestic 60-ball 129 in Qualifier 2, Gujarat Titans reached the IPL 2023, their second consecutive time in as many seasons.
No doubt, Chennai Super Kings have started scratching their heads on how to get rid of Shubman Gill in the IPL 2023 final.
Shubman, who was struggling with form in the last year, admitted he tweaked his game play a little and it is doing wonders for him.
If looked in depth, Shubman Gill is a beast on the on-side. Chennai Super Kings bowlers should try bowling him more wide on the off-side - his weakpoint.
If that ploy doesn't work on him, then the only way to get rid of Shubman Gill's is his lack of concentration, which is unlikely in a match like IPL final.
Gujarat Titans have played CSK twice in IPL 2023 and both time he fell to pacers - Tushar Deshpande and Deepak Chahar. CSK would like to keep that in mind too.
Gujarat Titans will play Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.
