Top 10 Greatest Rivalries Between India And Pakistan In Cricket
15 Aug, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
With India and Pakistan set to face each other in the two upcoming tournaments let's revisit some of the most memorable moments between these two cricket-crazy nations.
Pakistan's Aamer Sohail and India’s Venkatesh Prasad got involved in an argument that added more spice to the 1996 ODI World Cup quarterfinal. Sohail smashed the boundary through the covers and pointed Prasad towards the boundary ropes. In reply, the IND pacer shatters Sohail's stumps in the very next ball.
Kapil Dev's heroics in the Rothmans Four-Nation Cup ODI opener in Sharjah in 1985, when Pakistan bundled out India for a meagre 125 runs, The Indian Skipper led from the front, picking up three for 17 and robbing Pakistan for just 87 runs.
The first test at Chennai in 1999 showcased a thrilling encounter between these two sides when India was chasing 271 runs in the fourth innings and they lost Sachin when India was just 17 runs away, but India lost their tail within 4 runs and Pakistan won by 12 runs.
After suffering defeat at Chennai in 1999, team India made a stellar comeback in the second test match at Delhi when Anil Kumble scripted history by taking 10 wickets in an innings. His performance helped Team India level the series at 1-1.
No one can forget the Javed Miandad and India’s Kiran More incident when these two were involved in an exchange of words soon after Kiran More appealed for a catch against Miandad.
The battle between Sachin and Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup took this rivalry to the next level when Sachin played an uppercut shot over the third man for six in the second over is still one of the most historic moments for every cricket fan.
Indian opener Virender Sehwag made history by smashing the first triple hundred by any Indian batsman in the test. His 309 runs gave him the title of ‘Sultan of Multan.'
India's epic 2007 T20I World Cup victory over Pakistan in the group stage match, which was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, The match was tied, and India won the famous bowl-out challenge and the match.
2007 T20I World Cup final in Johannesburg, when a nail-biting encounter saw the Men in Blue post 157 runs, thanks to a vital 75 from opener Gautam Gambhir. In the end, Pakistan lost the match by five runs, which saw India win their first T20I trophy.
In the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final at the Oval, the Men in Green took revenge for the 2007 T20I World Cup. Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir's match-changing spell, in which he took three wickets, rattled team India as they lost the match by a huge margin of 180 runs.
