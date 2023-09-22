ICC 2023 World Cup Prize Money | Details

22 Sep, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Winner - 33.18cr.

Runner Up - 16.59cr.

Losers of Semi Finalists - 6.63cr each.

Group Stage Finish - 82.94 Lakhs.

Winner Of Each Group Stage Match - 33.17 Lakhs.

Defending champions England will take on runner up New Zealand on the opening fixture of ODI World Cup 2023 on October 5.

Team India will play their opening fixture at ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia at Chennai.

