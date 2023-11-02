ICC World Cup Special 2023: AI Imagines All Skippers As Kids | PICS
Amid the ongoing thrilling ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, an AI artist has imagined all the captains as cute and adorable kids, and the result is amazing.
All teams are competing for a spot in the semifinals, with over 10 matches still left.
Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, appears cute in the AI image.
Among all the captains, Australia's Pat Cummins is the cutest.
Amid the competition, the 'Men In Blue' and the South African cricket team have almost secured their spots in the semis, while other teams are still battling.
The final match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.
