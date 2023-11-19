ICC Cricket World Cup Final: IND vs AUS Match Officials Announced- Check List
On Sunday, November 19, 2023, India and Australia will play in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the match officials and referee.
The ICC decided to go with Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough as the on-field umpires for the World Cup Final clash between India and Australia.
During the crucial World Cup match, the English duo will be in charge of the on-field duties.
This will be Kettleborough's second appearance, having previously appeared in the final of the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Kumar Dharmasena was the second on-field umpire on that occasion.
This will be Illingworth's second World Cup final appearance, however his first as a match official. As a player, he appeared in the 1992 Cricket World Cup final.
Illingworth and Kettleborough were both promoted to the ICC International List in November 2009. During this week's semi-finals, both served as on-field umpires in the India vs New Zealand match.
Joel Wilson, who has been decided as the third umpire for the crucial final on Sunday, is among the other officials.
ICC has also kept the fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney for the Sunday clash between India and Australia.
Andy Pycroft will be the official match referee announced by ICC.
