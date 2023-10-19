ICC Current Rankings: Top 10 Batters List Of One Day International- Cricket Stats
Babar Azam has a total of 836 points and leads the ICC Men's ICC ODI Rankings
Shubman Gil, India's opening batter, is ranked second in the ICC ODI rankings with 818 points.
South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock climbed up the ICC ODI rankings and has a rating of 742 following a stellar performance in the ICC World Cup.
With a rating of 732, South African Rassie van der Dussen was downgraded in the ICC ODI rankings.
Harry Tector from Ireland, who has a rating of 729, is a surprise in the ICC ODI rankings.
Rohit Sharma rose in the ICC ODI rankings with 719 points after remarkable performances against Pakistan and Afghanistan.
David Warner from Australia, has a rating of 712 and has been playing well in the ICC World Cup 2023.
According to the ICC ODI Rankings, India's Virat Kohli has a 711 rating.
The English batsman Dawid Malan has been performing well lately. In the ICC Men's ODI rankings, he has a rating of 711.
Imam-ul-Haq from Pakistan, who has a rating of 705, has been ranked among the top 10 batsmen in the ICC Men's ODI ranking
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Head To Head In ODI