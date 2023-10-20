ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023- Points Table
The New Zealand cricket team is at the top of the points table winning all four matches in a row getting them 8 points with a net run rate of +1.923
After a brilliant performance against Bangladesh India also maintained a streak of winning matches. India is now in second position scoring 8 points with a net run rate of +1.659
South Africa has played three games, winning only two of them fetching them four points. The squad has a +1.385 net run rate.
Pakistan have also won 2 matches out of 3 played and scoring 4 points. The squad has a net run rate of -0.137
Only one of the three matches played were won by the England Cricket Team, earning them just two points. The squad has a net run rate of -0.084
The Australian cricket team out of 3 won a single match scoring 2 points with a net run rate of -0.0734
The Bangladesh cricket team after playing 4 matches managed to win a single match getting them 2 points on the table at net run rate of -0.784
The Netherlands Cricket Team have lost 2 matches out of 3 getting them only 2 points on the table at net run rate of -0.993
The Afghanistan cricket team out of 4 matches managed to win 1 and secured 2 points on the table with a net run rate of -1.250
Bottom of the table is the Sri Lanka cricket team. The team couldn't score any points in 3 matches. The squad has a net run rate of -1.532
