ICC Men’s ODI World Cup: The Story So Far
West Indies became the first-ever world champions after beating Australia by 17 runs in the final at Lord’s
West Indies successfully defended their title against England to become two times champions
India claimed their first title as they beat defending champions West Indies at Lord’s to put a new name on the trophy.
Australia claimed their first title in the first World Cup that was held outside of England
Pakistan earn their first title, as they comfortably beat England in the final of first Cricket World Cup to feature coloured clothing.
Sri Lanka became the fourth new champions in a row, and the first victorious hosts after beating Australia in the final of the first 12-team tournament.
Australia joined West Indies on two World Cup titles after beating Pakistan at Lord’s
Australia retained their title in South Africa after winning all their matches in the group stage and Super Six
Australia completed a hat-trick of victories as they claimed their third consecutive World Cup title
India became just the second hosts to win the World Cup on home soil after beating co-hosts Sri Lanka to win their second title.
Australia beat New Zealand at the MCG to win their record 5th World Cup title
England won their maiden title after edging New Zealand on boundary countback in the most dramatic finale
