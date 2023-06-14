ICC Men's Rankings For June 2023 | PICS
14 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Marnus Labuschagne is currently the No. 1 ranked Test batsman in the world.
Ravichandran Ashwin holds pole position among the Test bowlers.
Ravindra Jadeja is presently the best all-rounder in the longest format of the game.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the best ODI batter in the world.
Josh Hazlewood ranks No. 1 among the ODI bowlers.
Shakib Al Hasan is the best ODI all-rounder in the world.
Suryakumar Yadav is the No. 1 T20I batsmen in the world.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is the best T20I bowler in the world.
Just like in ODIs, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is also the best all-rounder in T20Is.
