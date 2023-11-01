ICC Men's World Cup Semi-Finals: Who Can Qualify And How

01 Nov, 2023

Shawn Dass

The Bangladesh cricket team is now officially out of the ICC World Cup semi-finals

The 2019 World Cup winners England are having the toughest time in the 2023 World Cup. At the bottom of the table the squad has 0.01% chance of qualifying.

The Netherlands cricket team has a 1.71% chance of qualifying for the 2023 ICC World Cup.

The Sri Lankan cricket team has 3.91% of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals

Among the bottom five is the Pakistan cricket squad. The team has 9.29% chance to reach the semi-finals.

The Afghanistan cricket team has been in tremendous form they have 20.25% chances of qualifying for the semi-finals

The Australian cricket team have a strong chance of 81.47% of qualifying for the semi-finals

After a dominant performance in the ICC World Cup. The New Zealand squad has 84.42% chances of qualifying for the World Cup

The South African cricket team has a 98.4% guaranteed position in the semi-finals after a string of victories.

The Indian cricket team following a winning streak in the World Cup has a confirmed berth in the semi-finals with 99.99% of qualification

