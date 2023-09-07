ICC ODI Bowling Rankings | Check List
1. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood tops the list with the rating of 705.
2. Another Aussie fast bowler hits the list at number two with the rating of 686.
3. New Zealand right arm pacer Matt Henry takes the position of number three with the rating of 667.
4. Another New Zealand pacer Trent Boult comes at number four with the rating of 660.
5. Pakistani Pacer Shaheen Afridi hits the list at number five with the rating of 659.
Interesting fact: Haris Rauf shone with 4 wickets in Pakistan's first Super Fours match against Bangladesh in Lahore.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most ODI Runs As Opener For India After 25 Innings