ICC ODI Cricket World Cup Winners List- Results By Country
Australia has made 7 appearances in the finals and won 5 times and 2 times runners up.
England has made 4 final appearances and won once and 3 times runner up.
Team India has made it into 3 finals and won the 2011 ICC World Cup finals and 3 time runners up.
The New Zealand cricket team has appeared in 2 ICC World Cup finals. In 2015 and 2019 New Zealand was the runners up in the World Cup.
Pakistan has made it into the 2 final appearances of ICC World Cup. Pakistan won in1996 and runners up in 1999.
Sri Lanka has appeared in 3 ICC ODI finals and won in 1996 and runners up in 2007 and 2011.
West Indies also appeared in 3 ODI finals and won twice in 1975 and 1979 and runners up in 1983.
