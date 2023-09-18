Rohit Sharma will lead team India in the upcoming ODI World Cup.
Babar Azam will captain Pakistan in the marquee event.
Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023.
For Australia Pat Cummins will lead the side.
Jos Buttler will lead defending Champions England.
Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa in the World Cup 2023.
Scott Edwards will lead the Netherlands in ODI World Cup 2023.
Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka in the upcoming ODI World Cup
For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan will lead the squad in the ODI World Cup 2023.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ICC Men’s ODI World Cup: The Story So Far