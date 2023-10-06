ICC ODI World Cup 2023, BAN vs AFG: Afghanistan's Predicted Playing XI
1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk) - Five centuries in just 26 innings is pretty impressive, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the star player for Afghanistan at the top of the order.
2. Ibrahim Zadran - The right-hander has been in brilliant form and will look to carry on the same against Bangladesh.
3. Rahmat Shah - Rahmat has played 13 games against Bangladesh, scored 318 runs, and knows how to tackle the spinners.
4. Hashmatullah Shahidi(C) - Afghan captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, bats at No. 4. He is a pretty handy batter, and he has scored some important knocks in his career.
5. Najibullah Zadran - Najibullah Zadran is a powerful striker in the middle for his team. He plays spin and pace both pretty well, which helps him score runs quickly.
6. Mohammad Nabi - He is the most experienced player in the team. His contribution with both bat and ball gives the team a perfect balance in any big tournament.
7. Azmatullah Omarzai - Pace bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai is another key player in the team. He bats as a finisher and bowls as medium pacer in the middle-overs.
8. Rashid Khan - Rashid Khan is the biggest superstar on Afghan team and can change the game in any given situation.
9. Mujeeb Ur Rahman - He is another quality spinner that can turn the ball both ways. He is the mystery on the team and can bowl in the power-play.
10. Fazalhaq Farooqi - He is the main bowler for Afghanistan with the new ball. Being a left-arm pacer, he tends to bring the ball in to the right-hander and take it away from the left-hander.
11. Naveen-ul-Haq - Naveen-ul-Haq is the second pacer in the side that bowled a lot in India during the IPL. His real strength is to bowl yorkers and variatons.
