ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Top 5 Players With Most Wickets- In Pics
Picking up early wickets in a match can be a critical moment for the winning team.
Here's a list of bowlers who have already taken most wickets in ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
Mitchell Santner is a left-arm orthodox spinner from New Zealand. He took 7 wickets in just 2 innings in the ICC World Cup 2023.
Right-arm fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has an unique unorthodox bowling action. Bumrah took 6 wickets in 2 innings in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Matt Henry from New Zealand is a right-arm fast-medium pace bowler. He clinched 8 wickets in just 2 innings.
Hasan Ali from Pakistan is a right-arm fast bowler. He has the ability to swing the ball both ways. Ali took 6 wickets in just 2 innings in the ICC World Cup
Kagiso Rabada from South Africa is a right-arm fast bowler. Rabada has taken 5 wickets in his 2 innings of bowling in the ICC World Cup 2023
