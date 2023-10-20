ICC ODI World Cup- 5 Wickets And 30+ Runs In A World Cup Match- In Pics
Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev in 1983 against Australia he took 5 wickets for 43 runs.
After impeccable bowling by Kapil he went to contribute with the bat as well, he scored crucial 40 runs against Australia
Andy Bichel is an Australian cricketer who 7 important wickets in 2003 against England
After his contribution in bowling Andy Bichel supported his team through bat scoring 34 runs
India's sensation Yuvraj Singh in a match against Ireland in 2011 he took 5 wickets giving away 31 runs
After taking important wickets Yuvraj Singh scored a half-century against Ireland
Shakib Al Hasan is a prominent player from Bangladesh. He took 5 wickets giving out 29 runs
After taking a five wicket haul against Afghanistan in 2019 he scored 51 runs adding to the team total.
Mitchell Santner is an all-rounder player for New Zealand in a recent match against The Netherlands he clinched 5 wickets for 59 runs in the ICC World Cup 2023
Contributing with the ball Santner also added 36 runs in an important match against Netherlands
