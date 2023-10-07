ICC ODI World Cup: Centurions In Tournament Openers
1975 - England's legendary opener Dennis Amiss was the first batter to hit a century in the opening game of World cup, also became the first player to hit a century in World Cup history overall.
1979 - West Indian lengend Sir Gordon Greenidge smashed a century against India in the opener game of World Cup at Edgbaston.
1983 - England's another legendary batter Allan Lamb scored a century against New Zealand in the opening game of World Cup at the Oval.
1987 - Pakistan's dangerous batter Javed Miandad lit up the World Cup opener against Sri Lanka by scoring a brilliant hundred.
1992 - Former Kiwi batter Martin Crowe scored a terrific hundred in the World Cup opener against their Trans-Tasman rivals Australia at Eden Park in Auckland.
1992 - Australia's David Boon scored a fighting hundred in a run chase. His knock went in vain as the Aussies went on to lose by 37 runs.
1996 - Former Kiwi opener Nathan Astle scored a brilliant century against England in the World Cup opener in Ahmedabad.
2003 - The "Prince of Trinidad", Brian Lara lit up the World Cup by smashing a ton against the hosts South Africa in Cape Town.
2011 - Explosive Indian opener Virendra Sehwag smashed a scintillating 175 off 140 balls against Bangladesh in the tournament opener of the World Cup.
2011 - In the same match in which Sewag was thrashing Bangladeshi bowlers, on the other hand young Virat Kohli smashed a brilliant century.
2023 - Swashbuckling Kiwi opener Devon Conway scored a match winning knock against England in the opener of the ongoing World Cup.
2023 - Rachin Ravindra scored his first ever ODI hundred and became Kiwis youngest century-maker in World Cups. Rachin scored an unbeaten 123 off 96 balls.
