ICC Ranking 2023: India Tops on Team Wise ODI Cricket- In Pics
India ranks No.1 in ICC ODI team rankings. Playing around 43 matches India scored 5,025 points with a rating of 117.
Pakistan has moved to No.2 in the ICC ODI team rankings. Pakistan has played 27 matches and scored 3,102 points and a rating of 115
Australia secures No.3 position in the ICC ODI team rankings. They have played 30 matches and scored 3,297 points and a rating of 110
South Africa holds the No.4 position in the ICC ODI team rankings. The team had played a total of 24 matches and scored 2,551 points and achieved a 106 rating
The England cricket team holds the No.5 position in the ICC ODI team rankings. England has played 29 matches and scored 3,057 points. The team got a 105 rating
New Zealand secures No.6 position in the ICC ODI team rankings. The team has scored 3,254 points in just 32 matches and achieved a 102 rating
Bangladesh has played a total of 34 matches and scored 3,157 points and gained a crucial 93 rating to secure the No.7 spot in the ICC ODI team rankings
The Sri Lankan cricket team has played 38 matches scoring 3,512 points and achieved a rating of 92 to get the No. 8 position in the ICC ODI team rankings
Afghanistan secures the No.9 position. The team has played 21 matches, scoring 1,687 points, and got a rating of 80 points to stay in the Top 10 ICC ODI team rankings.
West Indies ranks No.10 in the ICC ODI team rankings. The team has played 38 matches and scored 2,58 points and got a rating of 68 to finish in the Top 10 ICC ODI team rankings.
