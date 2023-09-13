ICC Stats: Most Boundaries Hit Against Shaheen Afridi In An ODI Innings

13 Sep, 2023

Ankit Banerjee

1. Shubman Gill (IND) | 24 runs | 6 boundaries | 6 fours | 2023

2. Sean Abbott (AUS) | 28 runs | 5 boundaries | 4 fours and 1 Six | 2022

3. Phil Salt (ENG) | 22 runs | 5 boundaries | 5 fours | 2021

4. Quinton De Kock (SA) | 26 runs | 5 boundaries | 5 fours | 2021

5. David Warner (AUS) | 33 runs | 5 boundaries | 5 fours | 2019

6. Jonny Bairstow (ENG) | 28 runs | 5 boundaries | 4 fours and 1 Six | 2019

7. Shikhar Dhawan (IND) | 24 runs | 5 boundaries | 4 fours and 1 Six | 2018

