ICC Stats: Most Boundaries Hit Against Shaheen Afridi In An ODI Innings
13 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
1. Shubman Gill (IND) | 24 runs | 6 boundaries | 6 fours | 2023
2. Sean Abbott (AUS) | 28 runs | 5 boundaries | 4 fours and 1 Six | 2022
3. Phil Salt (ENG) | 22 runs | 5 boundaries | 5 fours | 2021
4. Quinton De Kock (SA) | 26 runs | 5 boundaries | 5 fours | 2021
5. David Warner (AUS) | 33 runs | 5 boundaries | 5 fours | 2019
6. Jonny Bairstow (ENG) | 28 runs | 5 boundaries | 4 fours and 1 Six | 2019
7. Shikhar Dhawan (IND) | 24 runs | 5 boundaries | 4 fours and 1 Six | 2018
