ICC World Cup 2007 Final 16th Anniversary: IND vs PAK Best Moments
It's been 16 years when India defeated Pakistan and won the T20 World Cup On 24 September 2007.
On this day Gautam Gambhir scored a fearless knock of 75 runs with the strike rate of 138.88
Irfan Pathan took 3 wickets in his spell with the economy of 4.
Rohit Sharma gave the finishing touch to India scoring 30 runs in just 16 balls.
The run-out of Imran Nasir took a turn in the match as he was batting fearlessly against India.
"In the air and Sreesanth takes it", The best moment of the match when Misbah was on strike and was trapped by MS Dhoni's field as India won the 2007 T20 World Cup.
