ICC World Cup 2023 Ahmedabad Schedule: Check Full Details
27 Aug, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
According to reports, the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 opening ceremony will be held on October 4 at Narendra Modi Stadium.
The iconic stadium will also host the opening fixture of the tournament between England and New Zealand on October 5.
The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan will also be hosted in Ahmedabad. The match will be played on October 14.
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the England vs Australia match on November 4.
The South Africa vs Afghanistan match on November 10 will also be played at Narendra Modi Stadium.
The iconic stadium not only holds the honour of hosting the opening match on October 5 but also the final on November 19.
A total of five matches will be played during the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
