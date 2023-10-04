ICC World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ : Jos Buttler vs Trent Boult ODI Stats Comparison
04 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Jos Buttler has scored 738 runs in 21 innings against New Zealand.
Trent Boult has taken 27 wickets against England in 14 innings.
Buttler has smashed runs at the srike rate of 127.24 in the ODIs against the Kiwis.
Trent Boult's best wickets in the innings is 5/51.
Jos buttler's highest individual score against the Kiwis is 129.
ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will start from 5 October at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. (2:00 PM IST)
The first match will be played between England and New Zealand.
