ICC World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ : Top 5 Players To Watchout For
04 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
1. England Captain Jos Buttler tops the list, with his explosive batting stule he could be a threat to New Zealand.
2. New Zealand Bowler Trent Boult always stands on his supreme form when the World Cup arrives, he will also be looking to break the English top-order.
3. New Zealand Opener Devon Conway has been the part of Indian Premier League, knowing the challenging Indian pitches he could be a threat to England bowlers.
4. England batter Jonny Bairstow enters the list and he could be the key player for England as he has the experience to play on the Indian pitches.
5. England all-rounder Ben Stokes could also be the player to watchout for as he has always played crucial knocks for England.
ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will start from 5 October at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. (2:00 PM IST)
This would be the first match of ICC World Cup 2023 played between England and New Zealand.
